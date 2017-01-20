Les Frères Scott : les meilleurs looks de Sophia Bush

Au fil des années, l’interprète de Brooke Davis s’est imposée comme une icône de la mode. Sa tenue lors des derniers Golden Globes l’a d’ailleurs prouvé une nouvelle fois.
Comme son personnage dans la série "Les Frères Scott", Sophia
Bush en connaît un rayon niveau style vestimentaire. Certes, elle n’est pas à
la tête d’un empire de la mode comme a pu l’être Brooke Davis, mais à sa
décharge, l’actrice connaît quelques astuces pour savoir mettre en valeur ses
formes et son style. Ce dernier a d’ailleurs beaucoup évolué au fil de la
carrière de la jeune femme.
Aujourd’hui à 34 ans, Sophia Bush affiche un style moderne,
sensuel, en veillant toujours à jouer quelque peu la carte de l’originalité. L’idée étant
de ne pas se fondre dans la masse. Il faut dire que la comédienne peut tout se
permettre, sa silhouette tonique lui donnant l’occasion de porter aussi bien
les jupes que les robes et les pantalons. Sans être "canon" comme
peuvent l’être une Blake Lively ou une Scarlett Johansson, Sophia Bush a ce petit
quelque chose de ce que l’on nomme outre-Atlantique la "girl next door".
Soit la jeune femme sympa et simple, qui sous son naturel et sa relative
discrétion peut se transformer en femme fatale et grande séductrice quand il le faut. L’Américaine
est au final un peu comme cela. À la ville, elle affectionne les tenues cool et
décontractées, les sorties sans maquillage. Et sur le tapis rouge, elle rayonne
et ses tenues ne passent jamais inaperçues. La preuve en quinze looks.
#GratiTuesday today marks our POTUS' final visit to the UN, and I am having a real moment of boundless gratitude, and utter amazement, that two nights ago I interviewed our United States Ambassador to the United Nations @ambassadorpower onstage at the @usun Social Good Summit. Say what?! • Think about this the next time someone tells you that you can't do something. That you're too young, too old, not smart enough, that you can't start over, that you're a nobody. I'm just a nerdy kid from Pasadena, who went to USC to study theatre and decided to study journalism instead, who has made plenty of her own mistakes alongside her success, who believes to the point of obsession in education, dedicating yourself to the world around you, and that your brain is the most important part of your body. Plenty of people told me no. Plenty of people said, "You can't." Plenty of people said, "Not you." And now I've lead TV series for over a decade, have traveled the globe to work on human rights and eduction access issues, and films too, have sat on panels with the First Lady, had dinner with the President, and I was asked to interview the AMBASSADOR -- on social change and refugees and the plight of women and girls -- because the she and the UN have taken "notice of and are grateful for" my passion. Again... Say whaaaa?? • People! Dreams DO come true. So work for them. You are capable beyond any limitations you currently imagine for yourself. The goals you set are achievable, but the pathways will never be straight and clear. Keep going. You'll wind all around yourself; you'll weave through the maze of your life and you WILL get there. Dream big. Be patient. Then be even more patient. And I'll see you on the other side. 💗 #ILoveMyLife #POWERhouse #TheGirlProject
This is what tradition looks like. Family, friendships, dissecting @onbeing philosophy, filthy humor, snacks, champs, hand holding and heart cradling. It's an honor to be with these humans I'm lucky enough to call best friends, to send off our magnificent President at his final WHCD. This is what a #pinchme moment looks like. #WHCD
When you're trying to take a panoramic shot of the crowd at #Metallica at #Lollapalooza and one of the sound guys says, "wanna jump on the equipment case for a better view?" you say YES. (This is my holy-shit-I'm-losing-my-mind-this-is-so-flipping-cool face 😂) #LikeAKidInACandyStore #IHaveAbsolutelyNoChill
#AboutLastNight Here's the carpet and beauty details you've all requested 💗 I used @ismellgreat #BeachBabe #hairfragrance and #WildHoney body butter to create my favorite scent combo, #WildBabe 🐝🌴 -- and we decided to use that idea as the inspiration for the textured updo! We went for a smudged eye and a summery peach lip, then dressed! (dress @zimmermann_/jewels @masonstanleyjewelry/ shoes @GianvitoRossiOfficial/ bag @rauwolfnyc) #OnTheCarpet #OnTheVanity #BTSbeautySecrets #greatness find yours at ismellgreat.com 💋
#FashionFriday #nerdpromstyle - here's the details many of you have asked for on the White House Correspondent's Dinner look: dress by @lela_rose, shoes by Rene Caovilla, bag by Judith Leiber, and bling from Amrapali. What a night!! I will honestly never forget it. The conversations. The humor. The energy. I love the news. I love this country. And I am so grateful to live in a place where so many can use their voices to pursue what's right. #grateful #WHCD #NPR
