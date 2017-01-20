Les Frères Scott : les meilleurs looks de Sophia Bush

Par Ambre DEHARO | Ecrit pour TF1 |

Comme son personnage dans la série "Les Frères Scott", Sophia Bush en connaît un rayon niveau style vestimentaire. Certes, elle n’est pas à la tête d’un empire de la mode comme a pu l’être Brooke Davis, mais à sa décharge, l’actrice connaît quelques astuces pour savoir mettre en valeur ses formes et son style. Ce dernier a d’ailleurs beaucoup évolué au fil de la carrière de la jeune femme.



Aujourd’hui à 34 ans, Sophia Bush affiche un style moderne, sensuel, en veillant toujours à jouer quelque peu la carte de l’originalité. L’idée étant de ne pas se fondre dans la masse. Il faut dire que la comédienne peut tout se permettre, sa silhouette tonique lui donnant l’occasion de porter aussi bien les jupes que les robes et les pantalons. Sans être "canon" comme peuvent l’être une Blake Lively ou une Scarlett Johansson, Sophia Bush a ce petit quelque chose de ce que l’on nomme outre-Atlantique la "girl next door". Soit la jeune femme sympa et simple, qui sous son naturel et sa relative discrétion peut se transformer en femme fatale et grande séductrice quand il le faut. L’Américaine est au final un peu comme cela. À la ville, elle affectionne les tenues cool et décontractées, les sorties sans maquillage. Et sur le tapis rouge, elle rayonne et ses tenues ne passent jamais inaperçues. La preuve en quinze looks.







About last night... #GoldenGlobes2017 ✨ @instylemagazine @ecduzit @moniquelhuillier @stuartweitzman @piaget @patrickta @chadwoodhair Une photo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 9 Janv. 2017 à 7h41 PST





About last night... @jphro #HaitiRising #SustainedCommitment Une photo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 8 Janv. 2017 à 9h18 PST





Wrapping up #OneChicagoDay liiiiiiike ... Spending the day with the friends that have become family makes me wanna do a happy dance. Dress @marchesafashion, occasion @joeminoso's wedding last weekend! 👯 #squadgoals #ChicagoFam #HappyCamper #ShimmyShake Une vidéo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 24 Oct. 2016 à 21h11 PDT





Just finished cooking a great meal with wonderful friends, and I can't believe #ChefFest was a week ago already?! Has anyone made me & @chefsymon's vegan cheese risotto yet? Gimme some feedback. Feelin' very ready for Fall meals and recipe swapping! 💋🍂🍳 Une photo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 22 Oct. 2016 à 18h41 PDT









Reeeeeally feelin' this @wearewildfang x @iamthatgirl pin situation on this #FashionFriday. #YouGotThis on-a-casual-Friday vibes styled out with @donatiennela @motherdenim @eytys @garrettleight @danarebecca 😎 Une photo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 19 Août 2016 à 10h58 PDT





When the paps catch you nabbing coffee in Soho but you ain't even mad because you're wearing the sandals you co-designed with @ssekodesigns and your fav @motherdenim jeans #SummerInTheCity #UgandaOnMyMind #FashionFriday (tap for all credits💋) Une photo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 24 Juin 2016 à 13h01 PDT









"who run the world?" #Girls 💗 #GlamourWOTY25 #EveryWomanCan Une photo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 9 Nov. 2015 à 23h00 PST





Chatting about the Season 3 premiere and all the things on @todayshow at 9am! #ChicagoPD #OrangeCrush @mrselfportrait 💥 Une photo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 29 Sept. 2015 à 5h38 PDT





When you're trying to take a panoramic shot of the crowd at #Metallica at #Lollapalooza and one of the sound guys says, "wanna jump on the equipment case for a better view?" you say YES. (This is my holy-shit-I'm-losing-my-mind-this-is-so-flipping-cool face 😂) #LikeAKidInACandyStore #IHaveAbsolutelyNoChill Une photo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 2 Août 2015 à 12h31 PDT









The dress! Here's all the deets for #NBCupfronts look you all love. Thank you! Dress @cushnieetochs, bag @rauwolfnyc, jewels @jacobandco, shoes @renecaovilla. #ChicagoPD Une photo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 12 Mai 2014 à 15h45 PDT





It was an absolute dream hosting the 3rd @pencilsofpromise gala last night. And so was wearing this insane #Escada gown! Feel grateful on so many levels. Thank you all for the support. We are on track to build 500 schools by 2015. #POP #EducationChangesEverything Une photo publiée par Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) le 25 Oct. 2013 à 8h38 PDT





