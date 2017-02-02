Frank Lampard prend sa retraite

Par Louis-Marie VALIN | Ecrit pour TF1 |

Après Steven Gerrard le 24 novembre, c'est au tour d'une autre légende du football anglais de tirer sa révérence. Frank Lampard, l'un des meilleurs joueurs de l'histoire de Chelsea a décidé de quitter le monde professionnel après 21 années de carrière. Il l'a annoncé aujourd'hui sur son compte instagram :







Une exceptionnelle longévité

Formé à West Ham, il fera ses débuts professionnels en prêt à Swansea City, alors en Championship le en octobre 1995 avant de marquer son premier but quelques jours plus tard. S'en suivront six saisons pleines durant lesquelles il s'impose comme le patron de l'équipe avant de signer chez les Blues de Chelsea.



A Londres où il évoluera treize saison, il va se forger un superbe palmarès (quatre Cups, trois Premier League, une League Cup une Ligue Europa et une Ligue des Champions) et devenir l'un des tout meilleurs milieux de terrain de la planète. Devenu une véritable légende de Stamford Bridge (meilleur buteur de l'histoire du club), il terminera sa carrière par un passage à Manchester City et un exil outre-atlantique à New York City.











Un milieu buteur

Considéré comme l'un des tout meilleurs joueurs de sa génération (deuxième du Ballon d'Or 2005), Lampard a incarné le concept du milieu box-to-box, complet et capable de jouer à n'importe quel poste de l'entrejeu. Travailleur, technique et puissant, il était particulièrement à l'aise dans la finition. Gros frappeur et très bon sur coup de pied arrêtés, il a marqué 304 buts en club, dont 177 en Premier League, faisant de lui le quatrième meilleur buteur de l'histoire et meilleur milieu du classement. Gros caractère, connu pour sa combativité, il aura porté le brassard de capitaine partout où il est passé.







Une carrière internationale frustrante

S'il a brillé en club, Lampard a également marqué la sélection anglaise pour laquelle il totalise 106 sélections pour 29 buts. Cependant, malgré une très belle génération incarnée par Beckham, Gerrard, Owen ou Rio Ferdinand, il ne connaîtra jamais la consécration sous le maillot des Three Lions, ne disputant même aucune finale internationale.







Des hommages unanimes

Cette annonce a fait réagir de nombreuses personnalités du monde du football, qui ont rendu hommage à l'un des meilleur milieu de terrain de ces vingt dernières années.
















