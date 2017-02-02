Frank Lampard prend sa retraite

A 38 ans, le mythique joueur de Chelsea a décidé d'arrêter sa carrière de footballeur professionnel. Il laissera un grand vide dans le paysage du football anglais.
Après Steven Gerrard le 24 novembre, c’est au tour d’une
autre légende du football anglais de tirer sa révérence. Frank Lampard, l’un
des meilleurs joueurs de l’histoire de Chelsea a décidé de quitter le monde
professionnel après 21 années de carrière. Il l'a annoncé aujourd'hui sur son compte instagram :
After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals. I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans. Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them. Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.
Formé à West Ham, il fera ses débuts professionnels en prêt à
Swansea City, alors en Championship le en octobre 1995 avant de marquer son
premier but quelques jours plus tard. S’en suivront six saisons pleines durant
lesquelles il s’impose comme le patron de l’équipe avant de signer chez les
Blues de Chelsea.
A Londres où il évoluera treize saison, il va se forger un
superbe palmarès (quatre Cups, trois Premier League, une League Cup une Ligue
Europa et une Ligue des Champions) et devenir l’un des tout meilleurs milieux
de terrain de la planète. Devenu une véritable
légende de Stamford Bridge (meilleur buteur de l'histoire du club), il terminera sa carrière par un passage à
Manchester City et un exil outre-atlantique à New York City.
Considéré comme l’un des tout meilleurs joueurs de sa
génération (deuxième du Ballon d’Or 2005), Lampard a incarné le concept du
milieu box-to-box, complet et capable de jouer à n’importe quel poste de l’entrejeu.
Travailleur, technique et puissant, il était particulièrement à l’aise dans la
finition. Gros frappeur et très bon sur coup de pied arrêtés, il a marqué 304
buts en club, dont 177 en Premier League, faisant de lui le quatrième meilleur
buteur de l’histoire et meilleur milieu du classement. Gros caractère, connu pour sa combativité, il aura porté le brassard de capitaine partout où il est passé.
S’il a brillé en club, Lampard a également marqué la
sélection anglaise pour laquelle il totalise 106 sélections pour 29 buts. Cependant,
malgré une très belle génération incarnée par Beckham, Gerrard, Owen ou Rio
Ferdinand, il ne connaîtra jamais la consécration sous le maillot des Three
Lions, ne disputant même aucune finale internationale.
Cette annonce a fait réagir de nombreuses personnalités du monde du football, qui ont rendu hommage à l'un des meilleur milieu de terrain de ces vingt dernières années.