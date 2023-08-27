Information | 15 Replays
Bénédicte Le Chatelier décrypte l’actualité.
En replayVoir plus
- 2h50NouveauReplay - Dimanche 27/08/23 - 15:03
- 2h52Replay - Samedi 26/08/23 - 15:02
- 2h53Replay - Mercredi 23/08/23 - 15:02
- 2h52Replay - Mardi 22/08/23 - 15:02
- 2h53Replay - Lundi 21/08/23 - 15:02
- 1h58Replay - Dimanche 20/08/23 - 16:02
- 1h54Replay - Samedi 19/08/23 - 16:02
- 2h54Replay - Vendredi 18/08/23 - 15:02
- 2h52Replay - Jeudi 17/08/23 - 15:02
- 2h54Replay - Mercredi 16/08/23 - 06:25
- 2h23Replay - Mardi 15/08/23 - 15:02
- 2h54Replay - Lundi 14/08/23 - 15:02
- 1h51Replay - Dimanche 13/08/23 - 16:05
- 1h52Replay - Samedi 12/08/23 - 16:04
- 1h52Replay - Samedi 12/08/23 - 16:04
Informations
Le Club
Information
Dans le Club Le Chatelier, Bénédicte Le Chatelier décrypte l’actualité pour deux heures de débat, de direct, d’approfondissement. A ses côtés, une équipe composée d’experts et d’éditorialistes comme Olivier MAZEROLLE, Pauline de SAINT-REMY, Claire FOURNIER, Olivier BEAUMONT, Patrice DUHAMEL, Olivier PEROU, Ava DJAMSHIDI et Valérie NATAF qui décrypteront les faits du jour. Quant à Serge JULY il présentera pour la première année, un face à face de 15H30 à 16H00 avec une personnalité du jour.