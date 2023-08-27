premier plan Le Club
Dans le Club Le Chatelier, Bénédicte Le Chatelier décrypte l’actualité pour deux heures de débat, de direct, d’approfondissement. A ses côtés, une équipe composée d’experts et d’éditorialistes comme Olivier MAZEROLLE, Pauline de SAINT-REMY, Claire FOURNIER, Olivier BEAUMONT, Patrice DUHAMEL, Olivier PEROU, Ava DJAMSHIDI et Valérie NATAF qui décrypteront les faits du jour. Quant à Serge JULY il présentera pour la première année, un face à face de 15H30 à 16H00 avec une personnalité du jour.

