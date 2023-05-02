Les Matins LCI

Infos, Mag & Sport・Dès 6h du lundi au vendredi et à partir de 6h30 le week-end

La matinale de LCI est placée sous le signe de l'info et de la bonne humeur. Présenté du lundi au vendredi par Stefan Etcheverry et son équipe : Kady Adoum-Douass, Pascal Perri, Virginie Le Guay, Margot Haddad, Jade Partouche, Benjamin Cruard et Ange Noiret. Présenté samedi et dimanche par Christophe Beaugrand et Anne-Chloé Bottet.