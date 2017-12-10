Le grand regret de Johnny Hallyday : La Ferrari 250 GT
Lors d'un entretien à TF1, Johnny Hallyday avait reconnu n'avoir qu'un seul regret : s'être séparé de la Ferrari 250 GT.
