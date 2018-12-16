Connectez-vous pour accéder à tout MYTF1 ! Se connecter

WRC - Sébastien Loeb signe chez Hyundai

C'est le gros coup du mercato en WRC : Sébastien Loeb rejoint l'écurie Sud-coréenne Hyundai.

