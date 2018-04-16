Bienvenue à l'hôtel

Les adresses de hôtes de la semaine du 16 avril

Par Ingrid BERNARD|Ecrit pour TF1|2018-04-16T09:16:10.133Z, mis à jour 2018-04-16T09:16:11.468Z

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les hôtels de la semaine du 16 avril 2018.

Lundi 16 Avril : Chez Pascale et François


Pascale

HOTEL:
L’hôtel « Manoir saint Eloi »
81 boulevard Carnot
60 400 Noyon

Site : http://manoir-saint-eloi-noyon.frTel : 03 44 44 01 49      
Mail : info@manoir-saint-eloi-noyon.fr


Mardi 17 Avril : Chez Dominic et Andreas Fetzer


Dominic

HOTEL :
Hôtel « Strandhotel Seeblick »

Interlakenstrasse 81 – 3705 Faulensee – Am Thunersee - Suisse
Site : http://www.seeblick.ch
Tel : +41 33 655 60 80            
Mail : info@seeblick.ch


Mercredi 18 Avril : Chez Françoise et Philippe


Philippe

HOTEL:

HÔTEL « L’Etoile des Neiges »
28 rue Plaine
73 480 Lanslevillard 
Site : www.etoiledesneigeshotel.com
Tel : 04 79 05 90 41              
Mail : complexeetoiledesneiges@gmail.com

Jeudi 19 Avril : Chez Hari Dijoux et Carmelo Aina


Hari

HOTEL
Hôtel « Les Cigalons »
42 rue Pierre Doize
13 010 Marseille
Site : http://new.client-webtool.lelocal.fr/1de8bdf1-16do-493e-de0a-1493961e9d14/Tel : 04 91 87 18 31      
Mail : hotelrestaucigalons@gmail.com





