Les adresses de hôtes de la semaine du 16 avril

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les hôtels de la semaine du 16 avril 2018.
Lundi 16 Avril : Chez Pascale et François
HOTEL:
L’hôtel « Manoir saint Eloi »
81 boulevard Carnot
60 400 Noyon
Site : http://manoir-saint-eloi-noyon.frTel :
03 44 44 01 49
Mail : info@manoir-saint-eloi-noyon.fr
Mardi 17 Avril : Chez Dominic et Andreas Fetzer
HOTEL :
Hôtel « Strandhotel Seeblick »
Interlakenstrasse
81 – 3705 Faulensee – Am Thunersee - Suisse
Site : http://www.seeblick.ch
Tel : +41 33 655 60 80
Mail : info@seeblick.ch
Mercredi 18 Avril : Chez Françoise et Philippe
HOTEL:
HÔTEL
« L’Etoile des Neiges »
28 rue Plaine
73 480 Lanslevillard
Site : www.etoiledesneigeshotel.com
Tel : 04 79 05 90 41
Mail : complexeetoiledesneiges@gmail.com
Jeudi 19 Avril : Chez Hari Dijoux et Carmelo Aina
HOTEL
Hôtel « Les Cigalons »
42 rue Pierre Doize
13 010 Marseille
Site : http://new.client-webtool.lelocal.fr/1de8bdf1-16do-493e-de0a-1493961e9d14/Tel : 04 91 87 18 31
Mail : hotelrestaucigalons@gmail.com