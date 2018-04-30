Les adresses des hôtes de la semaine du 30 avril

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les hôtels de la semaine du 30 avril 2018.
http://www.lartditvin.com/Lundi 30 Avril : Françoise Demougeot et Jean-Pierre Bouteiller
HOTEL:
L’hôtel « Hôtel Restaurant Le Castel Fleuri »
Adresse : 24 Espace du 25 mai 1944, 83 660 Carnoules
Site : http://lecastelfleuri.fr/Tel : 04 94 28 38 01
Mail : demougeot.francoise@wanadoo.fr
Mardi 1er mai : Raja et Christophe Puech
HOTEL:
HÔTEL « Le Raymond VII »
Adresse : 19 Grand Rue Raymond VII, 81 170 Cordes-sur-Ciel
Site : http://raymond7.fr/pages/Tel : 05 63 60 02 80
Mail : info@raymond7.fr
Mercredi 2 mai : Maria Felix et Jean-Christophe Sicard
HOTEL :
Hôtel
« L’art Dit Vin »
Adresse : 15, Avenue Marechal Leclerc, 17 360 Saint Aigulin
Site : http://www.lartditvin.com/
Tel : 05 46 48 67 52
Mail : contact@lartditvin.com
Jeudi 3 mai : Maria Felix et Jean-Christophe Sicard
HOTEL
Hôtel « Nuit de Retz »
Adresse :
Zone de loisirs rue du Grand Pré, 44 710
Port-Saint-Père
Site : http://www.auberge-pays-retz.fr/Tel : 02 40 57 91 14 / 02 40 04 84 84
Mail : nuitderetz@orange.fr