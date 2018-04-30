Bienvenue à l'hôtel

Les adresses des hôtes de la semaine du 30 avril

Bienvenue à l'hôtel
Par Ingrid BERNARD

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les hôtels de la semaine du 30 avril 2018.

Lundi 30 Avril : Françoise Demougeot et Jean-Pierre Bouteiller

Francoise

HOTEL:
L’hôtel « Hôtel Restaurant Le Castel Fleuri »
Adresse : 24 Espace du 25 mai 1944, 83 660 Carnoules
Site : http://lecastelfleuri.fr/Tel : 04 94 28 38 01       
Mail : demougeot.francoise@wanadoo.fr


Mardi 1er mai : Raja et Christophe Puech


Raja

HOTEL:

HÔTEL « Le Raymond VII »
Adresse : 19 Grand Rue Raymond VII, 81 170 Cordes-sur-Ciel 
Site : http://raymond7.fr/pages/Tel : 05 63 60 02 80                
Mail : info@raymond7.fr

Mercredi 2 mai : Maria Felix et Jean-Christophe Sicard


maria

HOTEL :


Hôtel « L’art Dit Vin »
Adresse : 15, Avenue Marechal Leclerc, 17 360 Saint Aigulin
Site : http://www.lartditvin.com/
Tel : 05 46 48 67 52             
Mail : contact@lartditvin.com


Jeudi 3 mai : Maria Felix et Jean-Christophe Sicard


melissa



HOTEL
Hôtel « Nuit de Retz »

Adresse : Zone de loisirs rue du Grand Pré, 44 710 Port-Saint-Père
Site : http://www.auberge-pays-retz.fr/Tel : 02 40 57 91 14 / 02 40 04 84 84       
Mail : nuitderetz@orange.fr



