Les adresses des hôtes de la semaine du 09 Avril

2018-04-09

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les hôtels de la semaine du 09 avril 2018.

Lundi 09 Avril : Chez Sabrina et Pierre-Louis


Hôtel " LE MANOIR DE KERGREC'H " 
15 rue Kergrec'h, 22 820 Plougrescant
Site Internet : www.manoirdekergrech.com 
Tel : 02 96 92 59 13
Mail : contact@manoirdekergrech.com 


Mardi 10 Avril : Chez Malika et Karim


Hôtel « Nice Flore »
129 boulevard des Etats-Unis, 03 200 Vichy
Tel : 06 66 21 33 35
Mail : niceflore@sfr.fr 


Mercredi 11 Avril : Chez Ophélie et Laurent


HÔTEL « Du Bollenberg  »
68 250 Westhalten
Site Internet : www.hoteldubollenberg.com
Tel : 03 89 49 62 47 
Mail : info@hoteldubollenberg.com 


Jeudi 12 Avril: Chez Nathalie et Frédéric


Hôtel « Le Provençal »
47 rue Jeanne d'Arc, 55 200 Euville
Tel : 03 29 91 19 63 / 06 72 62 55 24
Mail : leprovencal55200@hotmail.com 


