Les adresses des hôtes de la semaine du 23 avril

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les hôtels de la semaine du 23 avril 2018.
Lundi 23 Avril : Nadège Camus et Christophe Adjal
Hôtel
« L’Ecluse »
Adresse : 32 rue des pêcheurs 17240 Port Maubert
Site : http://lecluse-portmaubert.com/Tel : 05 46 49 18 15
Mail : info@lecluse-portmaubert.com
Mardi 24 Avril : Stephan Torres et Michel Scheiblin
HÔTEL « Le Relais de la
Malmaison »
Adresse : 93, Boulevard Franklin Roosevelt
92500 Rueil-Malmaison
Site : http://www.relaismalmaison.frTel : 01 47 32 01 33
Mail : contact@relaismalmaison.fr
Mercredi 25 avril : Micheline Michel et Ludivine Chat
HOTEL:
L’hôtel
« Haras des Chartreux »
1B place de Bourgogne, 7730 Estaimbourg - Belgique
Site : http://www.harasdeschartreux.beTel : +32 490 39 95 02
Mail : harasdeschartreux@outlook.be
Jeudi 26 avril : Regis Tellier et Alexis Arrouy
HOTEL
Hôtel « Elysée Hôtel »
Adresse : 2 rue de la République, 36 000 Chateauroux
Site : http://www.elyseehotelchateauroux.comTel : 02 54 22 33 66
Mail : elysee36@orange.fr