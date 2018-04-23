Bienvenue à l'hôtel

Les adresses des hôtes de la semaine du 23 avril

Par Ingrid BERNARD

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les hôtels de la semaine du 23 avril 2018.

Lundi 23 Avril : Nadège Camus et Christophe Adjal

Nadge

Hôtel « L’Ecluse »
Adresse : 32 rue des pêcheurs 17240 Port Maubert
Site : http://lecluse-portmaubert.com/Tel : 05 46 49 18 15            
Mail : info@lecluse-portmaubert.com


Mardi 24 Avril : Stephan Torres et Michel Scheiblin


Stephan

HÔTEL « Le Relais de la Malmaison »
Adresse : 93, Boulevard Franklin Roosevelt
92500 Rueil-Malmaison
Site : http://www.relaismalmaison.frTel : 01 47 32 01 33               
Mail : contact@relaismalmaison.fr


Mercredi 25 avril : Micheline Michel et Ludivine Chat


Micheline

HOTEL:

L’hôtel « Haras des Chartreux »
1B place de Bourgogne, 7730 Estaimbourg - Belgique 
Site : http://www.harasdeschartreux.beTel : +32 490 39 95 02      
Mail : harasdeschartreux@outlook.be


Jeudi 26 avril : Regis Tellier et Alexis Arrouy


Regis

HOTEL
Hôtel « Elysée Hôtel »
Adresse : 2 rue de la République, 36 000 Chateauroux
Site : http://www.elyseehotelchateauroux.comTel : 02 54 22 33 66      
Mail : elysee36@orange.fr


