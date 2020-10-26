logo
Bienvenue à l'hôtel - Les adresses des hôtes de la semaine du 26 octobre 2020

Par Valentin PAQUEREAU | Écrit pour TF1 |
Le 26/10/20 à 18:05, mis à jour le 26 octobre 2020 à 18:05 |Voir le site de Bienvenue à l'hôtel
Découvrez toutes les informations sur les adresses des hôtes de la semaine du 26 octobre 2020.

EPISODE 1 : Lundi 26 octobre, chez JEROME ET MARYSE

HÔTEL : « Hôtel restaurant du Morvan »

Adresse : 26 rue de la République 58170 LUZY

Site internet : http://www.hotelrestaurantdumorvan.fr/fr/

Tel : 03 86 30 00 66

EPISODE 2 : Mardi 27 octobre, chez MARIE ET DANG

HÔTEL : « Hôtel Maria Christina »

Adresse : 13 rue Paul gelos 64500 SAINT JEAN DE LUZ

Site Internet : https://hotel-maria-christina.com

Tel : 05 59 26 81 70

Mail : contact@hotel-maria-christina.com

EPISODE 3 : Mercredi 28 octobre, chez ROGER ET ALAIN

HÔTEL : « Hôtel Le Saint Aubin »

Adresse : 2 rue Saint Aubin 72350 Chevillé

Site internet : www.hotellestaubin.com

Tel : 02 43 92 25 49

EPISODE 4 : Mercredi 28 octobre, chez ROGER ET ALAIN

HÔTEL : « Le Moderne »

Adresse : 2, Place Victor Hugo, 08300, RETHEL

Site internet : http://www.hotel-lemoderne.fr/

Tel : 03 24 38 44 54

