Bienvenue chez nous - Les partenaires de la semaine du 30 septembre 2019

Par Nathalie BHOYRUB | Écrit pour TF1 |
Le 30/09/19 à 08:00, mis à jour le 27 Septembre 2019 à 15:02 |Voir le site de Bienvenue chez nous
Découvrez toutes les informations sur les partenaires de la semaine du 30 septembre 2019.

OFFICE DE Tourisme Laruns-Artouste

Site internet : www.ossau-pyrenees.com

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Laruns.Artouste

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/jaimelavalleedossau/?hl=fr

Tel : 05 59 05 31 41

Mail : info@ossau-tourisme.fr

Adresse : Maison de la Vallée d’Ossau 64440 LARUNS

Los de Laruntz

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/PolyfoliesBearnaises/

Tel : 06 66 43 55 08

Mail : hourcade.pierre@orange.fr

SECTION PALOISE PELOTE

Site internet : www.pelote-basque.com

Tel : Gérard PIERROU 06 08 63 37 02

Mail : sp@pelote-basque.com

Adresse : – 458 Bld du Cami-Salié – 64000 PAU

BOL D’AIR

Site internet : www.bol-d-air.fr

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/boldair/

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/boldair_labresse/

Tel : 03.29.25.62.62.

Mail : contact@bol-d-air.fr

Adresse : 76 rue du Hohneck 88250 La Bresse

FERME DU LEJOL

Site internet : www.ferme-du-lejol.fr

Mail : contact@ferme-du-lejol.fr

Tel : 03 29 24 70 63/ par SMS 06 84 76 30 11

Adresse : 15 ROUTE DE LA CHAPELLE 88120 GERBAMONT

MOULIN DE PORCHERES

Association "Vivons avec le Moulin de Porchères", président-fondateur David REDON

Directrice du site du Moulin: Gaëlle DAL MOLIN

Site internet : http://moulindeporcheres.jimdo

Instagram : #moulindeporcheres

Mail : moulin.deporcheres@yahoo.fr

Tel : 05 57 40 86 60 / 07 72 15 14 97

Adresse : 171 Le Barrage 33660 PORCHERES

L’ECOMUSEE DE LA NOIX

Adresse : Domaine de VIELCROZE

Site internet : http://www.ecomuseedelanoix.fr

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ecomuseedelanoix/

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ecomuseedelanoix/

Mail : lanoix@orange.fr

Tel : 05 53 59 69 63

Adresse : 24250 CASTELNAUT-LA-CHAPELLE

