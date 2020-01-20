Les adresses des hôtes de la semaine du 20 janvier 2020

La Cour d'Hortense
Adresse : 21 rue de la Mairie 80970 Sailly-Flibeaucourt
Site : https://www.lacourdhortense-chambresdhotes.fr/
Téléphone : 03 22 25 04 11
Mail : cdh.baiedesomme@gmail.com
ECOLODGES EN PROVENCE
Adresse : 3052 chemin du Moulin 83470 Saint Maximin la Sainte Baume
Site : https://www.mayourte.com/
Téléphone : 04 94 69 45 59 / 06 10 60 18 60
Mail : m.mayourte@gmail.com /contact@mayourte.com
Château de Manou
Adresse : 11 rue du Château 28240 Manou
Site : https://www.facebook.com/domainedemanou/
Téléphone : 07 68 25 97 76
MAIL : chateaudemanou@gmail.com
AÏTO SURVIVOR
Adresse : Lieu dit « Kernaven » 56700 KERVIGNAC
Site : https://aito-survivor.wixsite.com/aito-survivor
Téléphone : 07 67 27 53 62
Mail : aito.survivor@gmail.com