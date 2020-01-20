logo
Les adresses des hôtes de la semaine du 20 janvier 2020

Par Marine BOISSEAU | Écrit pour TF1 |
Le 20/01/20 à 09:00, mis à jour le 13 Janvier 2020 à 11:34 |Voir le site de Bienvenue chez nous
Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les hôtes de la semaine du 20 janvier 2020.

Lundi 20 janvier : Chez Sandra et Valentine

La Cour d'Hortense


Adresse : 21 rue de la Mairie 80970 Sailly-Flibeaucourt

Site : https://www.lacourdhortense-chambresdhotes.fr/

Téléphone : 03 22 25 04 11

Mail : cdh.baiedesomme@gmail.com

Mardi 21 janvier : Chez Camille et Marianick

ECOLODGES EN PROVENCE

Adresse : 3052 chemin du Moulin 83470 Saint Maximin la Sainte Baume

Site : https://www.mayourte.com/

Téléphone : 04 94 69 45 59 / 06 10 60 18 60

Mail : m.mayourte@gmail.com /contact@mayourte.com

Mercredi 22 janvier : Chez Olivier et Frédéric

Château de Manou


Adresse : 11 rue du Château 28240 Manou

Site : https://www.facebook.com/domainedemanou/

Téléphone : 07 68 25 97 76

MAIL : chateaudemanou@gmail.com

Jeudi 23 janvier : Chez John et Nicolas

AÏTO SURVIVOR


Adresse : Lieu dit « Kernaven » 56700 KERVIGNAC

Site : https://aito-survivor.wixsite.com/aito-survivor

Téléphone : 07 67 27 53 62

Mail : aito.survivor@gmail.com

