Replay
Direct
Stream
Blind Date
Blind Date
MA LISTE
PARTAGER
1h31
Publiée le 01 septembre 2021 à 06:03
Dispo + 30j
Blind Date
Vidéos similaires
1m55
Extrait -
Samedi
18/01/20
- 23:00
THE VOICE 2020 - Maria chante "Danny Boy" un chant Irlandais
The Voice
1m07
Exclu -
Vendredi
18/09/15
- 16:04
The Voice Box Cannes : Le casting de Rémi Gutton – Had Enough – Papa Roach
The Voice
1m06
Exclu -
Jeudi
10/09/15
- 17:25
The Voice Box Marseille: Le casting de John Ogah – Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley
The Voice
1m07
Exclu -
Jeudi
10/09/15
- 18:25
The Voice Box Marseille : Le casting de Yoann Ferrero - Whitney Houston - Run To You
The Voice
2m47
Extrait -
Samedi
13/02/21
- 23:00
The Voice 2021 – Jim Bauer chante "It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World" de James Brown
The Voice
1m06
Exclu -
Vendredi
18/09/15
- 15:23
The Voice Box Cannes: Le casting d’Alison Toby – Bill Withers - Ain't No Sunshine
The Voice
2m05
Extrait -
Samedi
18/01/20
- 21:50
THE VOICE 2020 - Toni chante "Doo Wop" (That Thing) de Lauryn Hill
The Voice
1m07
Exclu -
Vendredi
18/09/15
- 15:42
The Voice Box Cannes : Le casting d'Anita Julien – Son of a Preacher Man – Dusty Springfield
The Voice
3m28
Extrait -
Samedi
10/04/21
- 22:30
The Voice 2021 - Camélione VS Kay chantent « Your song » d’ Elton John
The Voice
2m06
Extrait -
Samedi
05/09/20
- 22:00
The Voice Kids 2020 - Kanesha chante "Soppanasundari" de D. Imman
The Voice Kids
1m06
Exclu -
Vendredi
18/09/15
- 15:37
The Voice Box Cannes : Le casting d'Angélique Nicolas – I never loved a man – Aretha Franklin
The Voice
1m06
Exclu -
Vendredi
18/09/15
- 15:56
The Voice Box Cannes : Le casting de Julie Schreier – L-O-V-E – Nat King Cole
The Voice
1m06
Exclu -
Mercredi
09/09/15
- 19:18
The Voice Box Paris : Le casting de Melanie Dupont – All of me – John Legend
The Voice
1m06
Exclu -
Vendredi
18/09/15
- 16:01
The Voice Box Cannes : Le casting de Nicolas Czaplicki – Don't Look Back in Anger – Oasis
The Voice
1m06
Exclu -
Vendredi
18/09/15
- 15:51
The Voice Box Cannes : Le casting d'Elie Bacari – Lay Me Down – Sam Smith
The Voice
1m07
Exclu -
Jeudi
10/09/15
- 18:02
The Voice Box Marseille : le casting de Virginie El KAIM – Listen – Beyonce
The Voice
3m29
Extrait -
Samedi
03/04/21
- 21:15
The Voice 2021 – Arthur VS Anik chantent « Under Pressure » de Queen et David Bowie
The Voice
1m07
Exclu -
Lundi
14/09/15
- 09:48
The Voice Box Marseille: le casting de Lea Delhorbe – You Know I'm No Good – Amy Winehouse
The Voice
1m07
Exclu -
Vendredi
18/09/15
- 17:35
The Voice Box Cannes : Le casting de Stéphanie Aznar – Let It Be – The Beatles
The Voice
1m06
Exclu -
Vendredi
18/09/15
- 15:48
The Voice Box Cannes : Le casting de Charles Bertrand – No Diggity – Blackstreet feat. Dr Dre
The Voice
Découvrez aussi
Le monde à l'envers
Camille & Images
Blunt Force
David Blaine : L'incroyable magicien des stars
Le Fléau
Que sont-ils devenus ?