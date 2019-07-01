logo
Ninja Warrior - Gagnants et Règlement

Par Alexandra SOHET HOUSSIN | Écrit pour tf1 |
Le 01/07/19 à 12:27, mis à jour le 01 Juillet 2019 à 12:27 |Voir le site de Gagnants, Règlements, Remboursement des jeux TV
Retrouvez la liste des heureux gagnants des jeux TV de "Ninja Warrior" ainsi que le règlement.

LES GAGNANTS DES JEUX NINJA WARRIOR :

  • 05/10/2018 : 1er gagnant : P. PUDDU (78) gagne 25.000 €

  • 05/10/2018 : 2ème gagnant : E. BATAMIO (95) gagne une voiture

  • 05/10/2018 : 3ème gagnant : J. LE GLEVIC (29) gagne 15.000 €

  • 05/10/2018 : 4ème gagnant : G. LE SQUERE (56) gagne 10.000 euros

  • 05/10/2018 : 5ème gagnant : A. FRATTAROLI (23) remporte un voyage

  • 05/10/2018 : 6ème gagnant : N. ABOUEL-GADAYEL (95) remporte une TV led 189cm

  • 05/10/2018 : 7ème gagnant L. BRASSEUR (44) remporte une TV led 189cm

  • 05/10/2018 : 8ème gagnant : W. LE PELLETER (41) remporte un scooter plus un casque

  • 05/10/2018 : 9ème gagnant : J. OLIVIER (18) remporte un scooter plus un casque

  • 05/10/2018 : 10ème gagnant : A. THOMAS (37) remporte un VTT électrique

  • 05/10/2018 : 11ème gagnant :P. DEBONS (83) remporte un smartphone Apple iPhone X

  • 05/10/2018 : 12ème gagnant A-M. HIRIART (06) remporte un smartphone Apple iPhone X

  • 05/10/2018 : 13ème gagnant N. DUBOIS (18) remporte un smartphone Apple iPhone X

  • 05/10/2018 : 14ème gagnant: H. OZTAS (08) remporte un smartphone Samsung Galaxy S9

  • 05/10/2018 : 15ème gagnant : M. MILLARD (51) remporte un smartphone Samsung Galaxy S9

  • 05/10/2018 : 16ème gagnant : N. GENGEMBRE (74) remporte un smartphone Samsung Galaxy S9

  • 05/10/2018 : 17ème gagnant : N. MERSON (90) remporte un vélo électrique

  • 05/10/2018 : 18ème gagnant : E. VERPOORTE (31) remporte une console Xbox One

  • 05/10/2018 : 19ème gagnant : B. GARNIER (38) remporte une PS4

  • 05/10/2018 : 20ème gagnant : C. RAVÉ (53) une console Nitendo Switch

