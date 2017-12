Hey Guys, Tough Mudder for @myfriendsplace 2018 is on! This March. If you feel it in your heart this holiday season, please go to www.crowdrise.com/greysanatomytoughmudder or click the link in my bio to donate. Happy holidays from my family to yours. Thanks for reading!

A post shared by Giacomo Gianniotti (@giacomo_gianniotti) on Dec 24, 2017 at 2:18pm PST