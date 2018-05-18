Le dernier épisode de la saison 14 de "Grey’s Anatomy" a été diffusé aux Etats-Unis. Les téléspectateurs américains ont donc fait leurs adieux à deux stars du programme, Sarah Drew (April Kepner) et Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins) avant que ce ne soit au tour des actrices de dire au revoir à la saga.
Une page se tourne au Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Au mois de mars dernier, les fans de Grey’s Anatomy apprenaient avec stupéfaction que deux personnages emblématiques de la série médicale avaient été évincés par les scénaristes pour "raisons créatives". Présentes respectivement depuis la saison 9 et la saison 10, les comédiennes Jessica Capshaw et Sarah Drew ont été écartées et leurs personnages allaient devoir partir à la fin de la saison 14.
C’est désormais chose faite, Arizona Robbins et April Kepner ont tourné leur ultime scène. Kevin McKidd (Dr Owen Hunt), Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev)… Ils étaient tous présents sur le plateau pour le final de cette quatorzième saison.
Les deux actrices étaient très nostalgiques après la diffusion de ce tout dernier épisode. Sur Instagram, elles ont toutes les deux posté de nombreuses photos souvenirs après le clap de fin. Sarah Drew a tenu à remercier chaleureusement toute l’équipe du show ainsi que ses fans. Elle a même dévoilé l’adorable cadeau qu’elle a reçu de la part des autres membres du casting : une boîte remplie de photos souvenirs et de lettres. De son côté, Jessica Capshaw a dévoilé les dernières répliques d’Arizona Robbins (sans spoiler, promis !) avec un gros pincement au cœur.
My nine years on Grey’s Anatomy has forever shaped and changed me. I grew as an actor and as a human. I developed beautiful life long friendships. I found my voice and learned how to collaborate creatively with our incredibly talented group of writers and with our leadership. Our writers are simply extraordinary. This past year, I began my journey as a director and had the privilege of being taught by Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd and Debbie Allen. I was able to grow my family and have my two beautiful children while working in an environment that took great care of me thanks to Shonda Rhimes and the precedent she set. And I got to be a part of a show that continues to push boundaries, inspire people to pursue their dreams, find strength in hardship, and fight for what they believe in. What an honor and a privilege to have had the chance to be a part of this extraordinary family.
It was such a joy to get to spend my final week on the show with almost everyone in the cast in a gorgeous location in Malibu. We laughed SO much, Goofed off WAY too much, and had our fare share of hugs and tears. I love this group!! Some of my sweetest moments with Ellen were during both of my pregnancies. She offered so much wonderful advice and cared for me as I was entering into working motherhood. She is a mama bear through and through. Giacomo is so wonderful. I love his desire to make the world a better place and his passion for the underserved in our country and around the world. It was also a joy to bond with him after we both produced projects for the first time last hiatus. And he absolutely KILLS it in this episode!
This moment was extraordinary. After our final scene, our beautiful crew gathered around me and Jessica and presented us with gorgeous boxes full of pictures and letters from everyone. It was so heavy and I didn’t know how to open it and look through it while holding it, so Jesse came up and opened it for me. Thank you, Camilla for snapping this pic!! Jessica and I got to share with our crew how much they’ve meant to us. It was so sweet. This season, the experience of shadowing Chandra and Kevin gave me a new perspective and an incredibly profound respect for our crew. Spending every moment on set for a full episode allowed me to see their tireless dedication, and their extraordinary talent in a new way. Every single crew member is absolutely essential to the creative process and though they all work tirelessly, they rarely get celebrated or recognized for their amazing contribution. Despite the incredibly long hours that our crew dedicates to Grey’s every week for nine months out of the year, they still somehow manage to show up every day with enthusiasm, commitment and positivity. It’s been truly humbling to witness. We have the best crew.