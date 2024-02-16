Jane the Virgin

Comédie • Drame | 100 Épisodes
La vie de Jane, catholique et pieuse, chamboulée par une grossesse inattendue à la suite d'une erreur médicale
Saison 1
- 38mJane the virgin - S01 E01 - La fleur sacrée16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E02 - La quinceañera16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E03 - Toute première fois16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E04 - Lettre coquine16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E05 - Les liens du sang16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E06 - Les âmes soeurs16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E07 - La cour des miracles16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E08 - Le temps des aveux16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E09 - Un secret bien gardé16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E10 - Au bout du tunnel16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 39mJane the virgin - S01 E11 - La main à la plume16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E12 - Sin rostro16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E13 - Au nom de la rose16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E14 - La clé des champs16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E15 - Au-delà des apparences16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E16 - Les grandes illusions16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E17 - L'arrache-coeur16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E18 - L'ombre d'un doute16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E19 - La valse des émotions16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
- 40mJane the virgin - S01 E20 - Crime et châtiment16 févr. 2024 à 09:02
Saison 2
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E01 - Déesses des temps modernes16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E02 - Pauvre pigeon16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E03 - Jamais sans mon fils16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E04 - Gatsby le magnifique16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E05 - L'effet d'une bombe16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E06 - Nouvelle donne16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E07 - Vendredi noir16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E08 - Luxe, calme et volupté16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E09 - Le sommeil du juste16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E10 - L'étincelle16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E11 - A la poursuite du diamant rose16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 39mJane the virgin - S02 E12 - Ni fait ni à refaire16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E13 - La zizanie16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E14 - Faux-semblants16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 39mJane the virgin - S02 E15 - La malédiction16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E16 - Home sweet home16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 39mJane the virgin - S02 E17 - Boire et déboires16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E18 - Jumelles mais pas trop16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E19 - Petits arrangements16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
- 40mJane the virgin - S02 E20 - Pyjama, crème glacée et telenovela16 févr. 2024 à 09:03
Saison 3
- 39mJane the virgin - S03 E01 - Flashback16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E02 - Dossier brulant16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E03 - Vingt-mille lieues sous les mers16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E04 - Flamants roses party16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E05 - La garce est de retour16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E06 - Un oiseau de mauvais augure16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E07 - Speed dating16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 39mJane the virgin - S03 E08 - Le grain de miel16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E09 - No stress16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 39mJane the virgin - S03 E10 - Le dernier souffle16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E11 - Chasse au trésor16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E12 - Le factor ajouté16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E13 - Rien ne va plus16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E14 - La page manquante16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E15 - Pour un flirt avec toi16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 39mJane the virgin - S03 E16 - Sans modération16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E17 - Amies pour la vie16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E18 - Sex in the city16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 39mJane the virgin - S03 E19 - Un mariage de conte de fées16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
- 40mJane the virgin - S03 E20 - La boucle est bouclée16 févr. 2024 à 09:04
Saison 4
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E01 - Le premier amour16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E02 - Raison et sentiments16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E03 - Compromis16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E04 - En proie au doute16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E05 - Le rôle d'une vie16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E06 - Mon père, ce héros16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E07 - Week-end entre filles16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E08 - Le baiser de la discorde16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E09 - Cinquante nuances de frustation16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E10 - Main de fer et gant de velours16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E11 - Sur la bonne voie16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E12 - Auto-critique16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E13 - De l'aure côté du miroir16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E14 - La potion magique16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E15 - Le trio gagnant16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E16 - Un rêve après l'autre16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
- 40mJane the virgin - S04 E17 - Surprise16 févr. 2024 à 09:05
Saison 5
- 41mJane the virgin - S05 E01 - A la vie, à la mort16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E02 - Tous coupables16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E03 - La 5ème roue du carrosse16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E04 - Son pire cauchemar16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E05 - La fête de la licorne16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 39mJane the virgin - S05 E06 - Les fantômes du passé16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E07 - La reine du lasso16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E08 - Duo de rêve16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E09 - L'esprit de famille16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 39mJane the virgin - S05 E10 - Vers Mars et au-delà16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E11 - L'homme de la maison16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E12 - Love, love, love16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E13 - La tricheria16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E14 - Avis de tempête16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 38mJane the virgin - S05 E15 - Un plan parfait16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 39mJane the virgin - S05 E16 - La tache de naissance16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 40mJane the virgin - S05 E17 - Dangereuses retrouvailles16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 39mJane the virgin - S05 E18 - 5 ans de Jane!16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
- 41mJane the virgin - S05 E19 - Et ils vécurent heureux16 févr. 2024 à 09:06
