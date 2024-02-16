fond Jane the Virgin
Comédie • Drame | 100 Épisodes
La vie de Jane, catholique et pieuse, chamboulée par une grossesse inattendue à la suite d'une erreur médicale
Version FrançaiseVersion Originale Sous-Titres FrançaisSous-Titrage Télétexte

Jane Villanueva, une jeune femme guidée par sa foi catholique et pieuse, ayant fait voeu de chasteté jusqu'au mariage, voit sa vie prendre un virage inattendu et basculer quand elle découvre qu'elle est enceinte à la suite d'une erreur médicale. Entre foi et rebondissements...

Langues & sous-titres :
Version FrançaiseVersion Originale Sous-Titres FrançaisSous-Titrage Télétexte
