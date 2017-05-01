Découvrez les restaurateurs de la semaine du 1er mai 2017

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les restaurants de la semaine du 1er mai 2017.
23 bis avenue de Paris "le lion d'or"
14370 MERY CORBON
Tel resto : 02 31 91 28 63
Site : Au fil des saisons
Mardi 2 mai : Chez Romain
38 rue Carnot 14360
TROUVILLE
Tel resto : 06 20 29 20 28
Site : Les Docks
Mercredi 3 mai : Chez Jules
14 avenue Ox and Bucks
SAINT ARNOULT
Tel Resto : 02 31 14 06 01
Site : Le Grand Manège
Jeudi 4 mai : Chez Karine
2 avenue Maurice Schumann
14960 ASNELLES
Tel resto : 02 31 51 71 26
Site : O Dunes Zen
Vendredi 5 mai : Chez Eric
11 place Clémenceau
76310 SAINTE-ADRESSE
Tel resto : 02 35 46 16 25
Site : Le Grand Large