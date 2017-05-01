L'addition, s'il vous plait

Découvrez les restaurateurs de la semaine du 1er mai 2017

L'addition s'il vous plait
Par Tom ROBERT |Ecrit pour TF1|2017-05-01T15:00:52.192Z, mis à jour 2017-05-01T15:00:52.192Z

Retrouvez toutes les informations sur les restaurants de la semaine du 1er mai 2017.


Lundi 1er mai  : Chez Yannick


AU FIL DES SAISONS

23 bis avenue de Paris "le lion d'or"

14370 MERY CORBON

Tel resto : 02 31 91 28 63 

Site :   Au fil des saisons


Mardi 2 mai : Chez Romain

LES DOCKS

38 rue Carnot 14360 

TROUVILLE

Tel resto : 06 20 29 20 28

Site :  Les Docks


Mercredi 3 mai : Chez Jules


LE GRAND MANÈGE

14 avenue Ox and Bucks 

SAINT ARNOULT

Tel Resto : 02 31 14 06 01

Site :  Le Grand Manège 


Jeudi 4 mai : Chez Karine


O DUNES ZEN

2 avenue Maurice Schumann 

14960 ASNELLES

Tel resto : 02 31 51 71 26

Site : O Dunes Zen


Vendredi 5 mai : Chez Eric

LE GRAND LARGE

11 place Clémenceau 

76310 SAINTE-ADRESSE

Tel resto : 02 35 46 16 25

Site :   Le Grand Large


