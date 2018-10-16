Connectez-vous pour accéder à tout MYTF1 ! Se connecter

Le 20H Le Mag [...] du 16 octobre 2018

Le 20H Le Mag propose chaque jour un sujet sur des héros ordinaires ou des Français qui font l’actualité et parfois des personnalités. Le magazine se conclut par une page météo présentée en direct.

