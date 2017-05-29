Les Frères Scott : mais qui est cette petite fille si craquante ?

Pour le plus grand bonheur des fans des "Frères Scott", l’une des stars de la série a mis en ligne il y a quelques jours une photo d’elle enfant. Mais de qui s’agit-il ?
Rien de tel, pour garder un lien privilégié avec ses fans, que de poster des clichés de sa vie personnelle sur les réseaux sociaux. Et ça, les stars telles que les héros des Frères Scott l’ont bien compris. Accro à Instagram tout comme Sophia Bush, Shantel VanSanten dévoile ainsi régulièrement des instantanés souvenirs montrant son enfance. Après un premier cliché 100% nostalgie posté il y a quelques jours, l’interprète de Quinn James Evans dans Les Frères Scott a mis en ligne, samedi, une photo la montrant sur un petit vélo à roulettes. "Vraiment excitée par mon long week-end à Londres", a-t-elle écrit en glissant un petit jeu de mots dans ce message. A la place de "really" (vraiment en VF), elle a posté "wheelie" en guise de clin d’œil aux roues ("wheels" en anglais) de sa monture.
Si Shantel VanSanten aime partager avec ses fans des images de son enfance, elle profite également de son compte Instagram pour envoyer de touchants messages à ses proches. Elle a ainsi publié une longue missive pour fêter l’anniversaire de sa sœur. "Aujourd’hui est la meilleure journée qui soit. Je peux rendre hommage à cette fille qui mangeait tout ce que je lui demandais, même du sable, du savon (…) La fille qui me suivait partout comme mon ombre et qui faisait d’horribles chansons avec moi. La fille qui n’est pas seulement ma sœur, mais aussi ma meilleure amie, ma partenaire et ma super star depuis le premier jour",a-t-elle notamment affirmé.
Today is the best day ever!! I get to celebrate this girl @quesadillapadilla ! The girl who ate anything I asked her to including, sand and acorn pies, soap bars, old milk and let me dress her up in anything. The girl who followed me around like my shadow and made up horrible songs with me. The girl who's not just my sister but my best friend, side kick, super star from day ONE... and made sure in many ways I wasn't a loner looser talking to my imaginary friends anymore. Jessye watching you grow up has been a blessing. you inspire me constantly with your selflessness and capacity to love. Your goofy laugh and fearless dorkiness. You are an example of a pure spirit who strives to be better everyday and see the good in everything. I may be older, taller, and funnier but I have learned so much from my little messy. -I learned that believing is the first step, and in her case that will give you the confidence carry on trying to dance in that hip hop class even if you look like Bambi on ice. -I learned that facing your fears pays off ten fold, like the time i watched her get a standing ovation for singing at a school talent show. -I learned that we are stronger than we could ever know, as I watched her gather up everything she had to stand and sing at my grandmothers funeral. I learned if you believe you can you will, as she went around the neighborhood with my brother selling old bricks they found for $10 so they could buy a squirrel trap. -I learned to listen to your hearts calling, because from the time you could speak you have said you wanted to help people and now your job is all about charity and giving back. I learned that opening your heart up to strangers is necessary, as I watched her making friends with everyone from an older lady on a plane who became her pen pal to the forgotten girl in high school. -I learned that taking risks is a must, like going out on a date after your heart was broken, can lead to finding your soul mate. Today I get to celebrate 26 years of your life and what a huge difference my world and many others would be without your kindness, laughter, compassion, goofiness, and love! Happy Birthday sissy...love you the MOSTEST
