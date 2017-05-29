Les Frères Scott : mais qui est cette petite fille si craquante ?

Par P.H. | Ecrit pour TF1 |

Pour le plus grand bonheur des fans des "Frères Scott", l’une des stars de la série a mis en ligne il y a quelques jours une photo d’elle enfant. Mais de qui s’agit-il ?

Rien de tel, pour garder un lien privilégié avec ses fans, que de poster des clichés de sa vie personnelle sur les réseaux sociaux. Et ça, les stars telles que les héros des Frères Scott l’ont bien compris. Accro à Instagram tout comme Sophia Bush, Shantel VanSanten dévoile ainsi régulièrement des instantanés souvenirs montrant son enfance. Après un premier cliché 100% nostalgie posté il y a quelques jours, l’interprète de Quinn James Evans dans Les Frères Scott a mis en ligne, samedi, une photo la montrant sur un petit vélo à roulettes. "Vraiment excitée par mon long week-end à Londres", a-t-elle écrit en glissant un petit jeu de mots dans ce message. A la place de "really" (vraiment en VF), elle a posté "wheelie" en guise de clin d’œil aux roues ("wheels" en anglais) de sa monture.

Si Shantel VanSanten aime partager avec ses fans des images de son enfance, elle profite également de son compte Instagram pour envoyer de touchants messages à ses proches. Elle a ainsi publié une longue missive pour fêter l’anniversaire de sa sœur. "Aujourd’hui est la meilleure journée qui soit. Je peux rendre hommage à cette fille qui mangeait tout ce que je lui demandais, même du sable, du savon (…) La fille qui me suivait partout comme mon ombre et qui faisait d’horribles chansons avec moi. La fille qui n’est pas seulement ma sœur, mais aussi ma meilleure amie, ma partenaire et ma super star depuis le premier jour",a-t-elle notamment affirmé.





