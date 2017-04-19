Sophia Bush rend hommage aux forces de police

Par Marine Madelmond | Ecrit pour TF1 |

Alors qu’elle est en tournage pour la série Chicago PD dans laquelle elle joue le rôle du détective Erin Lindsay, Sophia Bush a partagé une nouvelle photo avec ses nombreux fans. Les internautes ont pu la voir vêtue de l’uniforme officiel des forces de l’ordre américaines. La belle était aux côtés de Brian Luce, un conseiller spécialisé en charge de donner des détails sur le métier de policier afin de rendre les scènes du show les plus réalistes possible. Mardi 18 avril, celle qui jouait Brooke Davis dans Les Frères Scott a ainsi expliqué avoir tourné une scène particulièrement difficile pour le final. Auprès de cet expert, elle a réussi à appréhender au mieux ce tournage : « Il m’a appris plus que je ne peux le dire, a-t-elle écrit. (…) Comment un cœur humain peut-il être témoin d’une telle obscurité et avoir autant d’humour. Son intuition est inestimable et son cœur immense. »

L’actrice a également pris le temps de rendre hommage à ces femmes et ces hommes qui se battent quotidiennement pour protéger les citoyens et faire régner l’ordre : « La complexité de ce monde est indéniable, a-t-elle ajouté. Ce n’est jamais facile de dire ces choses, je sais. Mais je sais aussi qu’il y a tellement d’incroyables personnes qui s’habillent de cet uniforme tous les jours parce qu’ils aiment les gens, qu’ils aiment leur ville et qu’ils veulent faire ce qui est le mieux pour eux. D’autant qu’ils sont prêts à prendre le risque de ne pas rentrer chez eux. » Un message émouvant qui n’a pas tardé à toucher ses fans.





