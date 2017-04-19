Sophia Bush rend hommage aux forces de police

Toujours très engagée, Sophia Bush révélée dans la série Les Frères Scott a une nouvelle fois partagé un texte personnel à l’attention des agents de police.
Alors qu’elle est en tournage pour la série Chicago PD dans laquelle elle joue le rôle du détective Erin Lindsay, Sophia Bush a partagé une nouvelle photo avec ses nombreux fans. Les internautes ont pu la voir vêtue de l’uniforme officiel des forces de l’ordre américaines. La belle était aux côtés de Brian Luce, un conseiller spécialisé en charge de donner des détails sur le métier de policier afin de rendre les scènes du show les plus réalistes possible. Mardi 18 avril, celle qui jouait Brooke Davis dans Les Frères Scott a ainsi expliqué avoir tourné une scène particulièrement difficile pour le final. Auprès de cet expert, elle a réussi à appréhender au mieux ce tournage : « Il m’a appris plus que je ne peux le dire, a-t-elle écrit. (…) Comment un cœur humain peut-il être témoin d’une telle obscurité et avoir autant d’humour. Son intuition est inestimable et son cœur immense. »
L’actrice a également pris le temps de rendre hommage à ces femmes et ces hommes qui se battent quotidiennement pour protéger les citoyens et faire régner l’ordre : « La complexité de ce monde est indéniable, a-t-elle ajouté. Ce n’est jamais facile de dire ces choses, je sais. Mais je sais aussi qu’il y a tellement d’incroyables personnes qui s’habillent de cet uniforme tous les jours parce qu’ils aiment les gens, qu’ils aiment leur ville et qu’ils veulent faire ce qui est le mieux pour eux. D’autant qu’ils sont prêts à prendre le risque de ne pas rentrer chez eux. » Un message émouvant qui n’a pas tardé à toucher ses fans.
Some days really make you think ... Today, shooting a very heavy scene with @brianluce000 was one of them. He is our technical advisor on CPD. He's taught me more than I can say. Not just how to move on a raid, but how it feels to do this job. What you carry home at night. How you learn to make split second decisions when life hangs in the balance, and how much pressure that comes with. How a human heart can witness such darkness, and still have a sense of humor. His insight is invaluable because his heart is boundless. • He wore this uniform for 27 years. His Father, rest his soul, died wearing this uniform. • The complexity of this world is undeniable. It's not always easy to tell what's right side up, I know. But I also know that there are so many great human beings who suit up in uniform every day because they love people, they love their cities, and they want to do right by them. So much so that they're willing to risk not making it home at the end of the night. These are the same cops I've witnessed become enraged when someone in uniform abuses the power of the badge. It breaks their heart in ways I couldn't have predicted before this. The ones I know and love wear it with honor. For every damn good cop out there, days like this on our set are for you. We do our best to honor your service and your sacrifice. We do not take wearing these blues lightly. We know who has worn them before us. #ChicagoPD #BTS #FinalesMakeMeEmotional #EverybodyGoesHomeTonight 💙