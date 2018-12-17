Connectez-vous pour accéder à tout MYTF1 ! Se connecter

Les castors - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

La Pat'Patrouille est appelée pour renforcer les poutres de la grange de Madame Yumi, rongées par un castor de l'étang.

VOS PROGRAMMES

Plus de programmes
Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - La nouvelle machine à tondre

Replay 634

Prochaine vidéo

La nouvelle machine à tondre - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Des bébêtes en vadrouille

Replay 634

Prochaine vidéo

Des bébêtes en vadrouille - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - à la poursuite des tortues

Replay 634

Prochaine vidéo

à la poursuite des tortues - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le concours du meilleur chili

Replay 634

Prochaine vidéo

Le concours du meilleur chili - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Joyeux Noël, les amis !

Replay 1320

Prochaine vidéo

Joyeux Noël, les amis ! - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - La Fête avec les Chauves-Souris - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Replay 632

Prochaine vidéo

La Fête avec les Chauves-Souris - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le ballon dirigeable

Replay 633

Prochaine vidéo

Le ballon dirigeable - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - La Piñata

Replay 634

Prochaine vidéo

La Piñata - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le spectacle des chats

Replay 633

Prochaine vidéo

Le spectacle des chats - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Skier comme un pro

Replay 634

Prochaine vidéo

Skier comme un pro - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

PAW PATROL 2019

Playlist 

Prochaine vidéo

Compilation des vidéos de la Pat' Patrouille !

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol - Joue avec la Pat' Patrouille

Exclu 68

Prochaine vidéo

Bonus : joue avec la Pat' Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Une partie de volley-ball !

Extrait 144

Prochaine vidéo

Une partie de volley-ball !

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Il faut sauver le concert !

Extrait 115

Prochaine vidéo

Il faut sauver le concert !

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Mission cartable !

Extrait 109

Prochaine vidéo

Mission cartable !

Paw Patrol

Chuggington - Super Wilson fait de la voltige

Replay 535

Prochaine vidéo

Super Wilson fait de la voltige - Chuggington

Chuggington

Chuggington - Les locos 'écolo'

Replay 215

Prochaine vidéo

Les locos "écolo" - Chuggington

Chuggington

Chuggington - Harry, guide touristique

Replay 535

Prochaine vidéo

Harry, guide touristique - Chuggington

Chuggington

Chuggington - La boîte à fumée du vieux Pete

Replay 535

Prochaine vidéo

La boîte à fumée du vieux Pete - Chuggington

Chuggington

Chuggington - Bruno, guide touristique

Replay 215

Prochaine vidéo

Bruno, guide touristique - Chuggington

Chuggington

Chuggington - Vive le camping

Replay 535

Prochaine vidéo

Vive le camping - Chuggington

Chuggington

Chuggington - Wilson contre le vent

Replay 535

Prochaine vidéo

Wilson contre le vent - Chuggington

Chuggington

Chuggington - Le chargement 'casse-tête'

Replay 215

Prochaine vidéo

Le chargement "casse-tête" - Chuggington

Chuggington

Top Wing - Extrait : Gagnons nos ailes

Exclu 124

Prochaine vidéo

Extrait : Gagnons nos ailes

Top Wing

Chuggington - Conrad à la rescousse

Replay 535

Prochaine vidéo

Conrad à la rescousse - Chuggington

Chuggington

Plus de vidéos