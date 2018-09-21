Extrait : Le hippo rodéo de Danny
Ramondo est en chemin pour un nouveau spectacle avec ses hippopotames, la Pat’ Patrouille a vraiment hâte de le voir, mais celui-ci crève un pneu sur la route. Heureusement, il croise Rocky qui lui propose son aide.
Extrait 136
Extrait : La Pat' Patrouille des mers sauve un narval
Paw Patrol
Extrait 137
Extrait les chiens pirates - Paw Patrol, la Pat' Patrouille
Paw Patrol
Extrait 139
Extrait 2 Les chiens pirates - Paw Patrol, la Pat' Patrouille
Paw Patrol
Extrait 136
Extrait : François et le bébé gorfou
Paw Patrol
Extrait 131
Extrait Du surf en plein ciel - Paw patrol, la Pat' Patrouille
Paw Patrol
Extrait 135
Extrait : La Pat' Patrouille sauve Galinetta
Paw Patrol
Extrait 143
Extrait A la poursuite des tortues - Paw Patrol, la Pat' Patrouille
Paw Patrol
Extrait 138
Extrait : La Pat' Patrouille des mers sauve la limande
Paw Patrol
Extrait 148
Extrait Une chatte citadine - Paw Patrol, la Pat' Patrouille
Paw Patrol
Extrait 143
Extrait : Monsieur Hellinger retombe en enfance
Paw Patrol
Playlist
Compilation des vidéos de la Pat' Patrouille !
Paw Patrol
Exclu 68
Bonus : joue avec la Pat' Patrouille
Paw Patrol
Extrait 109
Mission cartable !
Paw Patrol
Extrait 144
Une partie de volley-ball !
Paw Patrol
Extrait 115
Il faut sauver le concert !
Paw Patrol
Replay 1353
Le secret - Lassie
Lassie
Replay 535
Koko et le tunnel - Chuggington
Chuggington
Replay 215
Une chose après l'autre - Chuggington
Chuggington
Replay 1352
Pour mon père - Lassie
Lassie
Replay 687
Tib et Tatoum - Le hoquet
Tib et Tatoum
Replay 720
Tib et Tatoum - Un anniversaire pas comme les autres
Tib et Tatoum
Replay 1320
Les Octonauts et la mission en Antarctique - 26' - 238 - Octonauts
Les Octonauts
Replay 429
Supermaniaque - Les Minijusticiers
Les Minijusticiers
Replay 424
Supertricheur - Les Minijusticiers
Les Minijusticiers
Replay 445
Superallergique - Les Minijusticiers
Les Minijusticiers