il faut sauver Monsieur le Maire - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Carlos emmène le maire Hellinger visiter un temple, mais ne pouvant s’en empêcher, Hellinger vole une relique et se comporte soudainement comme un singe.

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - à la poursuite des tortues

Replay 634

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le festival de cinéma

Replay 660

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - La Fête avec les Chauves-Souris

Replay 633

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - La Piñata

Replay 634

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Sauvetage Extrême : Les petits chats du roi ont disparu

Replay 1268

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le bébé pingouin

Replay 634

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Skier comme un pro

Replay 633

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le concours du meilleur chili

Replay 632

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le puits à souhaits

Replay 634

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le ballon dirigeable

Replay 633

PAW PATROL 2019

Playlist 

Paw Patrol - Joue avec la Pat' Patrouille

Exclu 68

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Une partie de volley-ball !

Extrait 144

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Il faut sauver le concert !

Extrait 115

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Mission cartable !

Extrait 109

Chuggington - Bruno, l'Expert en grue

Replay 535

Chuggington - Koko est de garde

Replay 535

Chuggington - Bruno à la station de lavage

Replay 215

Chuggington - Wilson, c'est lui le chef !

Replay 535

Chuggington - Une sirène pour Zephie

Replay 535

Chuggington - La pesée

Replay 215

Octonauts - Les Octonauts et la course à la palourde d'argent

Replay 1321

Octonauts - Les Octonauts et le cône géographe

Replay 601

Les Minijusticiers - Superasthmatique

Replay 424

Les Minijusticiers - Superjyarrivepas

Replay 427

