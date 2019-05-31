Connectez-vous pour accéder à tout MYTF1 ! Se connecter

La nappe d'huile - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

La Pat'Patrouille vient à l'aide d'un paquebot qui perd de l'huile dans la baie. La santé des animaux marins est en danger.

