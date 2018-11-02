Connectez-vous pour accéder à tout MYTF1 ! Se connecter

Skier comme un pro - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Ryder et les chiens sont dans le chalet de Jake et reçoivent de super bracelets pour apprendre le pop-pop boogie.

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le concours du meilleur chili

Replay 632

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le puits à souhaits

Replay 634

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le ballon dirigeable

Replay 633

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le Robot-Saure

Replay 660

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le spectacle des chats

Replay 633

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Danny le pro du rodéo

Replay 633

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le robot de Ryder

Replay 661

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Replay 659

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - La partie de cache-cache

Replay 633

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - La machine à rétrécir

Replay 633

PAW PATROL 2019

Playlist 

Paw Patrol - Joue avec la Pat' Patrouille

Exclu 68

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Une partie de volley-ball !

Extrait 144

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Il faut sauver le concert !

Extrait 115

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Mission cartable !

Extrait 109

Chuggington - Une journée... Frostinique !

Replay 534

Chuggington - Wilson et la fusée éclairante

Replay 534

Chuggington - Chuggington, ville propre

Replay 214

Chuggington - Les yeux sur les rails, Wilson !

Replay 535

Chuggington - Wilson, la loco de secours

Replay 535

Chuggington - Travail d'équipe

Replay 216

Lassie - Le clou du spectacle

Replay 1353

Tib et Tatoum - La météorite

Replay 690

Tib et Tatoum - Héros malgré lui

Replay 720

Octonauts - Octonauts

Replay 1321

