Connectez-vous pour accéder à tout MYTF1 ! Se connecter

Le vol du Pat'Patrouilleur - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Mr Hellinger et ses chatons ont volé le Pat'Patrouilleur. La Pat'Patrouille part en mission pour le récupérer.

VOS PROGRAMMES

Plus de programmes
Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Les pépites d'or

Replay 660

Prochaine vidéo

Les pépites d'or - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le mariage

Replay 661

Prochaine vidéo

Le mariage - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Jérémie

Replay 659

Prochaine vidéo

Jérémie - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Les trois petits cochons

Replay 659

Prochaine vidéo

Les trois petits cochons - Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille

Paw Patrol

PAW PATROL 2019

Playlist 

Prochaine vidéo

Compilation des vidéos de la Pat' Patrouille !

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Pat' Patrouille à l'action !

Extrait 71

Prochaine vidéo

Pat' Patrouille à l'action !

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le puits à souhaits

Extrait 143

Prochaine vidéo

Le puits à souhaits

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Le hippo rodéo de Danny

Extrait 141

Prochaine vidéo

Le hippo rodéo de Danny

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - La Pat' Patrouille des mers sauve un narval

Extrait 136

Prochaine vidéo

La Pat' Patrouille des mers sauve un narval

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Extrait les chiens pirates - Paw Patrol, la Pat' Patrouille

Extrait 137

Prochaine vidéo

Les chiens pirates

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Une partie de volley-ball !

Extrait 144

Prochaine vidéo

Une partie de volley-ball !

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Il faut sauver le concert !

Extrait 115

Prochaine vidéo

Il faut sauver le concert !

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol, la Pat'Patrouille - Mission cartable !

Extrait 109

Prochaine vidéo

Mission cartable !

Paw Patrol

My Little Pony : Les amies, c'est magique - La lutte des classes

Replay 1238

Prochaine vidéo

La lutte des classes - My Little Pony : Les amies, c'est magique

My little pony : les amies c'est magique

Octonauts - Les Octonauts & le bébé alligator

Replay 600

Prochaine vidéo

Les Octonauts & le bébé alligator - Octonauts

Les Octonauts

Lassie - Au coeur du danger

Replay 1353

Prochaine vidéo

Au coeur du danger - Lassie

Lassie

Les Minijusticiers - Superpourrigâté

Replay 423

Prochaine vidéo

Superpourrigâté - Les Minijusticiers

Les Minijusticiers

Les Minijusticiers - Superbretelles

Replay 428

Prochaine vidéo

Superbretelles - Les Minijusticiers

Les Minijusticiers

Les Minijusticiers - Supermeilleureamiedumonde

Replay 454

Prochaine vidéo

Supermeilleureamiedumonde - Les Minijusticiers

Les Minijusticiers

Tib et Tatoum

Replay 687

Prochaine vidéo

L'oeuf - Tib et Tatoum

Tib et Tatoum

Tib et Tatoum

Replay 720

Prochaine vidéo

La classe verte - Tib et Tatoum

Tib et Tatoum

Chuggington - Le célèbre Emery

Replay 535

Prochaine vidéo

Le célèbre Emery - Chuggington

Chuggington

Chuggington - Zéphie, notre 'envoyé spécial'

Replay 535

Prochaine vidéo

Zéphie, notre "envoyé spécial" - Chuggington

Chuggington

Plus de vidéos