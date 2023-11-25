Star Academy 2023 – Candice et Pierre chantent "You’re The One That I Want" d’Olivia Newton-John et John Travolta (Grease)



Candice ou Pierre En savoir plus sur Le duo Candice/Pierre décroche un tableau chanté/dansé pour ce quatrième prime. Pour le plus grand bonheur de Candice, il s’agit du titre "You’re The One That I Want" du film mythique : Grease. Candice prend le rôle d’Olivia Newton-John et Pierre, de John Travolta. Une prestation qui s’annonce pleine de peps…