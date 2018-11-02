Molang - La varicelle
Piu piu a la varicelle. Molang a ordre du médecin de ne pas l’approcher. Ne supportant pas d’être tenu à l’écart de son meilleur ami, Molang multiplie les tentatives pour s’en occuper et s’en approcher…
