Hercule Poirot - Christmas pudding
C'est Noël. Pour l'occasion, le colonel Horace Lacey, égyptologue passionné, invite David Welwyn, antiquaire méconnu, à venir admirer sa collection. Peu de temps après, le ministère des Affaires étrangères fait appel au perspicace Hercule Poirot pour une affaire de vol incroyable : le précieux rubis du prince Farouk, héritier du roi d'Egypte, a disparu. La coïncidence est troublante. Le célèbre détective belge doit ainsi se rendre à King's Lacey, au domicile du colonel Lacey, afin de vérifier si le rubis n'a pas rejoint sa collection...
