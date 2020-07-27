logo
ReplayDirectMa liste
fond Hercule Poirot - S03 E09 - Christmas pudding

Hercule Poirot - S03 E09 - Christmas pudding

C'est Noël. Pour l'occasion, le colonel Horace Lacey, égyptologue passionné, invite David Welwyn, antiquaire méconnu, à venir admirer sa collection. Peu de temps après, le ministère des Affaires étrangères fait appel au perspicace Hercule Poirot pour une affaire de vol incroyable : le précieux rubis du prince Farouk, héritier du roi d'Egypte, a disparu. La coïncidence est troublante. Le célèbre détective belge doit ainsi se rendre à King's Lacey, au domicile du colonel Lacey, afin de vérifier si le rubis n'a pas rejoint sa collection...
MA LISTE
Hercule Poirot
45m
Publiée le 27 juillet 2020 à 03:15 PM
Dispo 14j
Hercule Poirot

Vidéos similaires

Hercule Poirot - S02 E02 - Maison du péril 2/2
47m
Ajouter à ma liste
Replay - Jeudi 23/07/20 - 14:34
Hercule Poirot - S02 E02 - Maison du péril 2/2
Hercule Poirot
Hercule Poirot - S02 E01 - Maison du péril 1/2
49m
Ajouter à ma liste
Replay - Samedi 18/07/20 - 13:29
Hercule Poirot - S02 E01 - Maison du péril 1/2
Hercule Poirot

Découvrez aussi

Miss Marple
Miss Marple
Ajouter à ma liste
Les Experts
Les Experts
Ajouter à ma liste
Les innocents
Les innocents
Ajouter à ma liste
Melrose Place
Melrose Place
Ajouter à ma liste
Films TV
Films TV
Ajouter à ma liste
Missing Bride
Missing Bride
Ajouter à ma liste
Pour Sarah
Ajouter à ma liste
Esprits criminels
Ajouter à ma liste
Munch
Ajouter à ma liste
Prodigal Son
Ajouter à ma liste
New York Unité Spéciale
Ajouter à ma liste
New York Section Criminelle
Ajouter à ma liste
Les Experts Manhattan
Ajouter à ma liste
Section de recherches
Ajouter à ma liste
Mom
Ajouter à ma liste
Infidèle
Ajouter à ma liste
Demain à la une
Ajouter à ma liste
Entre deux mères
Ajouter à ma liste
Le destin de Lisa
Ajouter à ma liste
Londres Police Judiciaire
Ajouter à ma liste
 