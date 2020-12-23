logo
fond Hercule Poirot - S03 E09 - Christmas pudding
Hercule Poirot - S03 E09 - Christmas pudding

C'est Noël. Pour l'occasion, le colonel Horace Lacey, égyptologue passionné, invite David Welwyn, antiquaire méconnu, à venir admirer sa collection. Peu de temps après, le ministère des Affaires étrangères fait appel au perspicace Hercule Poirot pour une affaire de vol incroyable : le précieux rubis du prince Farouk, héritier du roi d'Egypte, a disparu. La coïncidence est troublante. Le célèbre détective belge doit ainsi se rendre à King's Lacey, au domicile du colonel Lacey, afin de vérifier si le rubis n'a pas rejoint sa collection...
Hercule Poirot
45m
Publiée le 23 décembre 2020 à 14:19
Dispo 14jHercule Poirot

