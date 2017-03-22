La météo du 22 mars by Bleeker  

La météo du jour est présentée par Bleeker et en anglais s'il vous plait ... C'est parti ! Tomorrow day will unfortunately continue to be unstable. In the morning, a lot of clouds all over the country and a strong disturbance extends from Normandy to the south of France, giving rains and some storms. In the afternoon, the disturbance grows: more rain and storm everywhere ! Only the southwest and the Alsace region are spared. For the morning temperatures, 2 degrees in Tarbes, 6 degrees in Paris and 12 degrees in Nice and Marseille. In the afternoon, 9 degrees in Cherbourg, 15 degrees in Lille and 19 degrees in Ajaccio. We go now to Orillia, our home in Canada, 3691 miles from here It’s 2 degrees Celsius ! Good evening to everyone !