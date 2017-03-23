Se connecter
    ×
    MYTF1

    Quotidien avec Yann Barthès

     Voir le programme

    00:00
    00:0000:00
    Direct
    00:0000:00
    Direct

    Vous regardez

      La météo du 23 mars by Tatiana Silva et Thomas Azier  

      La météo du jour est présentée par un Duo : Tatiana Silva et Thomas Azier. Hello ! Here’s the weather forecast for tomorrow : From Normandy to south-east France, passing by Central France, we’ll wake up in the rain. Everywhere else, hazy sky and wind along the south-east coast. In the afternoon, the east and south-east winds carrie the rainfalls to southwest. So, from the Alps to the North, the weather is sunny ! The morning temperatures : 0 degrees in Tarbes, 6 in Strasbourg and 12 in Nice. In the afternoon, 10 in Aurillac, 13 in Brest and 24 in Ajaccio. Let’s take a look to the Benelux weather forecast for tomorrow : in Leiderdorp, my home in the Netherlands, it’s 13 degrees. And in Uccle in Belgium, in Tatiana’s home, it’s 14 degrees. Good evening to everyone !

      en savoir plus : Yann Barthes, Tatiana Silva
      Quotidien - La météo du 23 mars by Tatiana Silva et Thomas Azier

      La météo du 23 mars by Tatiana Silva et Thomas Azier

      Partager
      Sms
      PrécédenteSuivante

      Plus de vidéos Quotidien avec Yann Barthès

      Vous aimerez aussi sur MYTF1