La météo du 23 mars by Tatiana Silva et Thomas Azier  

La météo du jour est présentée par un Duo : Tatiana Silva et Thomas Azier. Hello ! Here’s the weather forecast for tomorrow : From Normandy to south-east France, passing by Central France, we’ll wake up in the rain. Everywhere else, hazy sky and wind along the south-east coast. In the afternoon, the east and south-east winds carrie the rainfalls to southwest. So, from the Alps to the North, the weather is sunny ! The morning temperatures : 0 degrees in Tarbes, 6 in Strasbourg and 12 in Nice. In the afternoon, 10 in Aurillac, 13 in Brest and 24 in Ajaccio. Let’s take a look to the Benelux weather forecast for tomorrow : in Leiderdorp, my home in the Netherlands, it’s 13 degrees. And in Uccle in Belgium, in Tatiana’s home, it’s 14 degrees. Good evening to everyone !