La Météo du 9 novembre par Oscar & The Wolf

Tomorrow morning will be grey, very grey to a large part of the country ! There will be rain in Brittany and in The Basque Country. In the afternoon, the same. Only the Mediterranean regions will be sunny. It’s -1 in Aurillac, 3 in Lyon, and 8 in Nice in the morning. In the afternoon, 5 in Langres, 10 in Paris and the higher still in Nice with 15. Let’s go to Belgium, in Jette my hometown, near Bruxelles. It’s 10 like Paris! Good evening. Extrait de l’émission Quotidien du Mercredi 8 novembre 2017 – Partie 2